Report: Former Patriots wide receiver Reche Caldwell shot and killed in Florida

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Reche Caldwell was shot and killed in Tampa, Florida on Saturday, according to a report from TMZ.

The New England Patriots confirmed Caldwell’s death in a post on Twitter.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of former Patriot Reche Caldwell. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” the organization said in the post.

No additional information was immediately released.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of former Patriot Reche Caldwell. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/mxBtkTXTKD — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)