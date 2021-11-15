BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Red Sox World Series champion Julio Lugo has died at the age of 45, his family told ESPN.

Lugo’s family believes the longtime shortstop likely died from a heart attack, ESPN’s Enrique Rojas reported.

Lugo was a member of Boston’s 2007 World Series championship team.

The 12-year veteran also played for the Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals, Baltimore Orioles, and Atlanta Braves.

Lugo tallied 1,279 hits and posted a .269 batting average in 1,352 career games.

There were no additional details immediately available.

