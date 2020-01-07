Report: Giants finalizing deal to make Patriots assistant their next head coach

New England Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge, center, speaks to head coach Bill Belichick, left, and safeties coach Steve Belichick, right, in the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New York Giants are reportedly finalizing a deal that would make New England Patriots wide receivers coach Joe Judge their next head coach.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Judge is set to become the new sideline boss in New York. The reported departure comes just three days after the Patriots were bounced from the playoffs.

Schefter says the deal has been in the works since Monday night.

Judge also served as the Patriots special teams coach.

The Giants relieved Pat Shurmur of his head coaching duties after a disappointing 4-12 regular season.

New York Giants are finalizing a deal to make Patriots’ wide receivers coach Joe Judge their next head coach, league sources tell ESPN. Deal was in the works as of last night, which is another reason Matt Rhule took the Panthers’ HC job. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2020

