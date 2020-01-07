Report: Giants finalizing deal to make Patriots assistant their next head coach

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New York Giants are reportedly finalizing a deal that would make New England Patriots wide receivers coach Joe Judge their next head coach.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Judge is set to become the new sideline boss in New York. The reported departure comes just three days after the Patriots were bounced from the playoffs.
Schefter says the deal has been in the works since Monday night.
Judge also served as the Patriots special teams coach.
The Giants relieved Pat Shurmur of his head coaching duties after a disappointing 4-12 regular season.
