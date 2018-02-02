Report: Greg Monroe to sign with Boston Celtics

BOSTON (WHDH) - Greg Monroe will reportedly sign with the Boston Celtics after being bought out by the Phoenix Suns earlier this week.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says Monroe will ink a one-year deal with the Celtics worth $5 million.
The New Orleans Pelicans were in the running for Monroe, but could only offer him $2.2 million, according to Wojnarowski.
Monroe, a 6-foot-11 center, should provide the Celtics with a big front-court boost. He averaged 11.2 points and eight rebounds in 20 games this season with the Suns.
Due to the injury to Gordon Hayward, the Celtics had a $8.4 million disabled player exception available to them.
