(WHDH) — Holding in a sneeze may cause personal injury, according to a new report.

BMJ Case Reports Medical Journal highlighted a case of a man who suffered an injury to his neck by holding in a forceful sneeze.

They said the man had to be hospitalized for two weeks.

Sneezes can produce pressurized air that can explode at speeds up to 100 miles an hour, the report reads.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)