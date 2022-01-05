KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WHDH) — The front desk clerk at a hotel in Kansas City, Missouri reportedly made a duplicate key to get inside a woman’s hotel room, where he allegedly tried to rape her last month.

Officers responding to Hotel Phillips in downtown Kansas City on Dec. 17 met with a woman who reported that an employee working the front desk, later identified as Fletcher Clardy, III, had tried to sexually assault her inside her hotel room, according to court documents obtained by KCTV.

The woman said she had flown to Kansas City for a business trip and that she had interacted with Clardy in the hotel lobby after having drinks in the hotel bar on Dec. 16, the documents read.

She returned to her room and reportedly made sure her door was locked before going to bed on Dec. 17 around 2 a.m.

The woman allegedly woke up terrified after 4 a.m. to a man in her hotel room trying to sexually assault her.

She recognized the suspect’s voice as Clardy’s and screamed at him to get out of her room, the documents continued.

A review of surveillance cameras and hotel records reportedly showed Clardy making a duplicate key when no one else was in the lobby before entering an elevator and using the duplicate key to unlock the woman’s hotel room.

Clardy was taken into custody last Thursday at the hotel on a charge of attempted rape.

He was also advised by hotel staff that he was fired for multiple policy violations and making duplicate keys when not authorized, the documents read.

Clardy’s bond was set at $150,000 cash and he is slated to appear for a bond review hearing on Jan. 10.

