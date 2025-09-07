BOSTON (WHDH) - The Trump administration has started an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in Massachusetts, the New York Times is reporting, citing two sources with knowledge of the initiative.

The Times is reporting the operation began late this week and was expected to last several weeks.

In a statement, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said, “For months, the Trump DOJ, DHS, and ICE have been spreading blatant lies and threatening to “bring hell” to cities like Boston who refuse to bow down to their authoritarian agenda, so this unconstitutional attack is not a surprise. This country was born facing down bullies, with Bostonians leading the way. Today Boston is the safest major city in the country because we have worked to build trust in the community, so that everyone feels safe seeking help or reporting a crime. We will not be bullied or intimidated into abandoning the efforts that make Boston a safe home for everyone.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)