Report: Inhumane killings, injuries at Puerto Rico’s zoo

FILE - In this July 7, 2017 file photo, a monkey stares out from its enclosure at the Dr. Juan A. Rivero Zoo in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. Puerto Ricos governor said Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 he is evaluating whether to close the island's only zoo as he announced some animals will be transferred elsewhere following concerns for their wellbeing amid an economic crisis, and after a puma died over the weekend. (AP Photo/Danica Coto, File)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal inspections at Puerto Rico’s only zoo have found animals sacrificed inhumanely or for unclear reasons, inadequate veterinary care and a string of other problems.

The documents obtained by The Associated Press showed inspectors accusing one former zoo veterinarian of covering up animal deaths. They also say the facility at one point was running with only a part-time vet and using expired medicines.

The Dr. Juan A. Rivero Zoo has been closed since Hurricane Irma in 2017 and animal rights activists say they’re worried about the state of the animals and haven’t been allowed to see them.

The zoo’s administration has acknowledged it’s been operating on a much smaller budget than needed.

The documents were released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture following a Freedom of Information Act request.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)