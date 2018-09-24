Report: Jimmy Garoppolo out for season with knee injury

(WHDH) — San Fransico 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will reportedly miss the rest of the season after injuring his left knee in Sunday’s 38-27 loss to Kansas City.
An MRI confirmed Garoppolo suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.
Garoppolo appeared to take an awkward step near the sideline and his knee buckled as he absorbed a hit from a defender late in the game.
The 26-year-old signed a five-year, $137.5 million contract with the team this past offseason.
Garoppolo was traded away from the New England Patriots in Nov. 2017.
