Report: Jimmy Garoppolo out for season with knee injury

(WHDH) — San Fransico 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will reportedly miss the rest of the season after injuring his left knee in Sunday’s 38-27 loss to Kansas City.

An MRI confirmed Garoppolo suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

MRI showed what 49ers feared: Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL and his season is over, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2018

Garoppolo appeared to take an awkward step near the sideline and his knee buckled as he absorbed a hit from a defender late in the game.

Unfortunately video looks like a left ACL injury for #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo. Takes a long step and tries to change direction but knee buckled into valgus. If confirmed, reconstruction and hopefully a return in time for the start of next regular season. pic.twitter.com/h26StmWl5m — DocFlynn (@jessdeede) September 23, 2018

The 26-year-old signed a five-year, $137.5 million contract with the team this past offseason.

Garoppolo was traded away from the New England Patriots in Nov. 2017.

