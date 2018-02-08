Report: Jimmy Garoppolo’s new deal with 49ers is largest in NFL history

(WHDH) — Jimmy Garoppolo’s new deal with the San Francisco 49ers will reportedly make him the highest paid player in NFL history.
The 26-year-old quarterback agreed to a five-year deal worth $137.5 million on Thursday to stay with the 49ers, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.
The Patriots traded Garoppolo to the 49ers back in November for a second-round draft pick.
Garoppolo went undefeated in five starts after the trade and threw for seven touchdowns.
