Report: Julian Edelman’s appeal of suspension heard Monday

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Julian Edelman’s appeal of his four-game performance-enhancing drug suspension was heard Monday.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports the New England Patriots star is mounting a “vigorous defense that questions the NFL’s handling of his case.”

The NFL “made mistakes” in the manner in which the test results were handled, a source told Graziano. Edelman is arguing that he should be exonerated based on the league’s mistakes.

The 32-year-old faces a four-game suspension. If the suspension stands, he would miss a home game against Houston, at Jacksonville and Detroit, and home against Miami.

The Patriots open up training camp in July.

