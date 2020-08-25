Report: Many Mass. children may not have parent at home when remote learning resumes

BOSTON (WHDH) - Many children in Massachusetts may not have a parent at home to look after them when remote learning resumes in September, according to a new report.

Smartest Dollar recently took a look at the states with the fewest “stay-at-home” parents and found that 41.4 percent of Bay State households with kids under the age of 14 may not have a parent at home to watch them when school starts.

Stay-at-home moms and dads account for about one-fifth of U.S. parents, meaning 80 percent of parents are employed either full time or part time, according to the Pew Research Center.

About 70 percent of the 400 Massachusetts school districts have submitted reopening plans that involve either a full return to in-person learning or a hybrid of remote and in-person, but the all of the other districts are planning on fully-remote teaching.

While some parents will continue to work from home. Many others will return to work soon, if they haven’t already, presenting families with a significant dilemma.

Here is a summary of the data for Massachusetts, according to Smart Dollar:

Share of households without a parent to watch the kids: 41.4%

41.4% Married-couple households with both parents working: 164,186

164,186 Single-parent households with a working parent: 53,566

53,566 Total households with kids under 14: 525,643

525,643 Average number of kids under 14 per household: 1.7

