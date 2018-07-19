Report: Marcus Smart agrees to 4-year, $52M deal with Celtics

BOSTON (WHDH) - Restricted free agent guard Marcus Smart has reportedly agreed to a $52 million deal that will keep him with the Boston Celtics for the foreseeable future.
The 24-year-old defensive specialist inked a four-year contract Thursday, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.
Smart had been quite vocal about wanting to stay in Boston leading up to the offseason, and he at one point told reporters that he was seeking an annual salary of $14-15 million. His new deal will pay him $13 million per season.
Smart is known for his grit, energy off the bench and elite level defense.
