Report: Mass. will be among best-represented states on Election Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts will be among the best-represented states in America on Election Day in November, according to a new report.

With WalletHub’s National Voter Representation Index at 87 percent and very different demographic groups supporting Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the personal-finance website on Monday released its report examining the state’s with the best and worst representation on Election Day.

In ranking the states, WalletHub says its analysts compared the distribution of voters in all 50 states to the distribution of their electorates by key demographic characteristics, including age, race and gender.

Maryland is expected to be the best-represented state, followed by Virginia, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Minnesota to round out the top five.

Analysts found that the Bay State will be the seventh best-represented state.

No other New England state ranked in the top 10.

Voters’ representation of Massachusetts’ electorate, according to WalletHub:

Overall Representation : 91.37%

: 91.37% Racial Representation: 84.06%

84.06% Age Representation: 89.18%

89.18% Gender Representation: 99.41%

To view the full report, click here.

