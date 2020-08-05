Report: Massachusetts has 7th worst roads in United States

BOSTON (WHDH) - This may not come as a surprise to most Bay Staters, but a new report determined that Massachusetts is home to some of the worst roads in the United States.

After analyzing road quality statistics from the Federal Highway Administration, researchers at CoPilot found that the Commonwealth has the seventh worst roads in the country.

In Massachusetts, 33.7 percent of all major roads are in poor condition, compared to the national average of 26.4 percent, according to the report.

Below is a summary of data for Massachusetts:

Percentage of all major roads in poor condition: 33.7%

Interstates and freeways in poor condition: 4.1%

Arterials in poor condition: 42.2%

Minor arterials in poor condition: 38.9%

Daily vehicle-miles per capita: 29.0

Miles of road per 1k people: 5.1

The San Francisco-Oakland area was found to have the worst roads in the country.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)