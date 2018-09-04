CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A police report says a West Virginia TV anchor who was injured in a fight with a station meteorologist told authorities the fight was over her husband.

The Huntington Herald-Dispatch reported Tuesday the Charleston police report says WSAZ-TV on-air forecaster Chelsea Ambriz and station anchor Erica Bivens were at a bar last week when the fight started.

The report says Bivens told police Ambriz was flirting with her husband, and a confrontation between the two women ended in a fight.

Ambriz is accused of shoving Bivens, causing the anchor to suffer a fractured skull and ruptured ear drum. The 26-year-old is charged with misdemeanor battery.

It’s unclear if Ambriz has a lawyer to contact for comment. The station declined to comment due to an ongoing investigation into the fight.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)