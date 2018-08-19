Report: Multiple people involved in crash on Route 93

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple people have reportedly been involved in a crash on Route 93 in Canton, officials say.

The Needham fire department posted on Twitter late Sunday night that they were responding to a crash on Route 93 at Route 95 for a motor vehicle incident.

The department says that “approximately 12 patients” were involved in the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News for more information on air and online as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)