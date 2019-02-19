CHICAGO (WHDH) — A grand jury has reportedly been convened in Illinois regarding new allegations against R&B singer R. Kelly.

Two sources close to the case told CNN that the grand jury convened amid attorney Michael Avenatti’s announcement that he had given prosecutors a video that allegedly shows Kelly having sex with an underage girl.

The Cook County State’s Attorney would not confirm if grand jury proceedings are taking place.

Kelly was arrested for child pornography in connection to a similar video back in 2002 but was acquitted six years later.

He has long been accused of sexual misconduct towards minors and other crimes.

Kelly denies all of the accusations.

