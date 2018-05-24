Report: New England Patriots, Rob Gronkowski close to new contract

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots and star tight end Rob Gronkowski have reportedly “made strides” toward coming to an agreement on a new contract.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reports the sides have reached a point “where it’s likely Gronkowski will play the 2018 season under new terms.”

Gronkowski told head coach Bill Belichick last month that he planned to play in 2018, prompting the sides to begin negotiations, according to Howe.

Gronkowski’s current contract would pay him $8 million in 2018. He is due $9 million in 2019.

