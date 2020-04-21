Report: New England Patriots trade Rob Gronkowski to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) gives a stiff arm to Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker (38) after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have reportedly traded retired tight end Rob Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reuniting him with Tom Brady.

The Buccaneers are sending the Patriots a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Trade, pending physical: Patriots are trading TE Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

Gronkowski recently informed the Patriots that he wanted to play again and be traded to Tampa Bay so he could be reunited with Brady, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The #Patriots and #Bucs have had some communication, from what I’m told. It’s not unprecedented — the #Seahawks and #Raiders did a similar trade with Marshawn Lynch. https://t.co/oS3vOXeKC9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2020

Sources told Rapoport that Gronkowski has been working out, putting on weight, and is ready for a return to football.

#Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski has, in fact, begin putting on weight for a return to football, sources say. He’s ready. He wants to return. And Tom Brady wants him back for the #Bucs, too. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2020

Brady had expressed interest in playing with Gronkowski and reportedly urged the Buccaneers to bring him in.

Gronkowski had one year and $10 million left on his contract with the Patriots.

In nine seasons in New England, Gronkowski caught more than 500 passes from Brady and scored 79 touchdowns.

The dynamic duo won two Super Bowls together.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)