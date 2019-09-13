Report: NFL will not place Antonio Brown on commissioner’s exempt list

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown works out during NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. Brown to practiced with the team for the first time on Wednesday afternoon, a day after his former trainer filed a civil lawsuit in the Southern District of Florida accusing him of sexually assaulting her on three occasions. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The NFL reportedly has no plans to place New England Patriots star Antonio Brown on the commissioner’s exempt list because of the lack of a criminal probe into this rape and sexual assault allegations that were made this week against the wide receiver.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Brown is eligible to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The 31-year-old pass-catcher has been practicing all week with the Patriots.

Schefter says the NFL has opened its own investigation, which “will include interviews with Brown and his accuser.”

Brown’s former trainer, Britney Taylor, says Brown sexually assaulted her on three occasions, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Southern District of Florida.

Brown has denied the allegations.

Darren Heitner, a lawyer representing Brown, told The Associated Press his client plans to countersue.

