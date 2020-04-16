HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — A man acted in self-defense and won’t face charges in the accidental death of a man who attacked him, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a report released Thursday.

The attorney general’s office says Hampton police officers responding to a 911 call last year found 34-year-old Juan Astacio unconscious in his apartment with obvious injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

An autopsy showed that Astacio’s blood-alcohol level was .183, more than twice the legal limit of .08 in New Hampshire. The report said he attacked Gregory O’Brien, who had entered the apartment with his ex-wife looking for Astacio’s girlfriend. They didn’t know Astacio was there.

The attorney general’s office said it was possible that Astacio, who had met O’Brien before, may have thought he was an intruder, given his high level of intoxication.

The two men wrestled and O’Brien used his hands to hit Astacio a few times. He also used a headlock and held him down, the report said. It said Astacio’s death was an accident.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)