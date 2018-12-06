(WHDH) — Those who consider themselves a night owl may want to consider waking up earlier after a new report shows sleeping habits could put people at greater risk of suffering from certain diseases.

Research published in the journal “Advances in Nutrition” suggests that people who stay up late have an increased risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes compared to early risers.

The study also found that less sleep often translated to poor eating habits.

Researchers say people who prefer to stay up late were more likely to eat unhealthily and were also more likely to skip breakfast.

Scientists explain that because night owls tend to eat later in the day, glucose levels spike just before bedtime.

They add that this goes against the body’s normal processes and could impact metabolism.

The report also reveals that children were much more likely to be early risers.

As people age, the study found that people tend to go back to the early-rising preferences of their youth.

