Report: No mechanical problems with elevator in deadly Allston accident

BOSTON (WHDH) - A new report released from investigators cities no mechanical issues in an elevator accident that killed a woman last month in Allston.

The report, released on Friday, looked into whether a mechanical problem caused the accident in the Allston building that sent two people to the hospital.

Investigators concluded that Boston University lecturer Carrie O’Connor, 38, became trapped between the elevator car and open shaft because of a large box she was moving at the time, the report said.

O’Connor later died as a result of her injuries. She was moving into a new apartment at the time of the accident.

