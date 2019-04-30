Report of armed man at Auburn Mall prompts lockdown at nearby schools

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A report of a man with a gun at the Auburn Mall prompted a “soft” lockdown at several area schools on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to the mall at 385 Southbridge St. found no active shooter situation and arrested an unarmed man for calling 911 and making terroristic threats, according to the Auburn Police Department.

“Immediately upon being notified of this, the schools in closest proximity to the mall were placed in a soft lockdown, as requested by the Auburn Police,” Superintendent of Schools Maryellen Brunelle said in a statement. “Students and staff remained safe throughout this brief ordeal, remaining in their classrooms with teaching continuing.”

The school lockdowns have since been lifted.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

There is NO Active Shooter situation at the Auburn Mall. An unarmed male who had called 911 was arrested for making Terroristic Threats. Male is in custody. pic.twitter.com/wtDX8onp2g — Auburn Police (@AuburnMAPolice) April 30, 2019

