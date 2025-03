Officials say reports of a possibly armed suspect at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital in California are unfounded.

Officials evacuated the facility due to initial reports, but police are now clearing the scene.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)