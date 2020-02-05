Report of ax-wielding individual prompts lockdown at Wheaton College

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Wheaton College urged students and staff to seek safety after an ax-wielding individual was reportedly spotted roaming the campus on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The individual in question was seen near Howard Street, prompting a lockdown for about 30 minutes, the school said in a series of tweets.

“If you are on campus go to the nearest secure room, lock or barricade the door and await further instructions,” the college tweeted.

The college has since given the all-clear for regular activities to resume.

Norton police are investigating.

Wheaton College campus is ALL CLEAR. Please resume normal activities. The person was located and is not a threat. This is the ALL CLEAR message. — Wheaton College (MA) (@wheaton) February 5, 2020

if you are not on campus stay away until notified of an all clear from campus officials. If you are in an emergency please dial 911 or the Department of Public Safety at 508-286-3333 — Wheaton College (MA) (@wheaton) February 5, 2020

