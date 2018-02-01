Report of barricaded suspect prompts hourslong police standoff in Norton

NORTON, MA (WHDH) - Some residents in the town of Norton were asked Thursday to stay inside their homes and others were kept away due to a police standoff.

Heavily-armed officers and a SWAT team were called around 10 a.m. to a housing complex on Norton Glen Road for a report of a barricaded suspect inside.

Norton police say they were told by Boston police that a man wanted in connection to a shooting may have been inside the complex.

Both police departments, along with a bomb squad, descended upon the area. Sky7 flew over the scene and spotted several armored vehicles in the area.

The neighborhood was blocked off for hours while crews carefully combed the area for the suspect in question.

A second-floor unit was searched by police, but the wanted man was not found. His name has not been released.

Residents were not allowed into their homes for about four hours. They have since been give permission to return.

Law enforcement crews vacated the area just before 5 p.m. and the neighborhood lockdown was lifted.

