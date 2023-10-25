MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Marshfield say a resident was taken into custody after a report of shots being fired led to officers finding evidence of property damage and intoxication.

The Marshfield Police Department said David Planchard, 66, was arrested after officers responded to the area of Foster Avenue on Monday night.

Officers arrived at his home after a caller living nearby described hearing gunshots and seeing “flashing lights” at Planchard’s Foster Avenue address.

“They also stated they saw ‘an older gentlemen pacing back and forth on the porch’ of 4 Foster Ave. at the time,” the police department stated in a news release.

According to police, officers arrived and came into contact with Planchard, who allowed them into his home. While at the address, Marshfield PD said another caller reported hearing gunshots that evening.

Inside the home, police allegedly detected “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the defendant” as Planchard spoke with officers.

Police also found an empty firearm magazine on the kitchen table and, during a sweep of the property, two handguns were found unsecured in a kitchen drawer, along with another unsecured handgun in a bedroom closet.

A shotgun and rifle with ammo were also found secured in the bedroom closet, but were “taken for safekeeping,” the police department said.

While the investigation got underway, a K9 trained in firearms detection was called to the scene.

Police later found bullet holes in homes near Planchard’s residence. A spent bullet casing was also found in a bush in his yard, while the handgun allegedly fired during the incident was found unsecured in a kitchen cabinet.

Planchard was later arrested before being released on $2,540 bail.

He later appeared in court Tuesday morning, where he faced charges that included:

Improper storage of firearm (4x counts)



Discharge of Firearm within 500 ft. of residence



Disturbing the Peace



Malicious and Wanton Damage (2x counts)



Intoxicated while carrying firearm



Possession of firearm in commission of felony

Marshfield PD also noted in their news release that the incident did not appear “to be directed at any victim or neighbor.”

