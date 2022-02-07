BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Burlington searched the town’s reservoir area on Monday afternoon for two men, one of whom was reportedly armed with a gun, authorities said.

Officers were spotted searching the reservoir parking lot near the Mill Pond Water Treatment plant.

A man in his 20s, who police described as about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 170 pounds, was reportedly spotted carrying a handgun in the area. He was said to be wearing gray sweatpants and sneakers.

Police were also looking for a second man with a mustache who was wearing all black.

Officers cleared the area shortly before 4 p.m. following a thorough search.

Police say the men in question likely left the area.

Officers are clearing the search area now. Those men weren't located after a thorough search and have likely left the area. — Burlington Police MA (@burlingtonpd) February 7, 2022

If you see anyone matching either description in that area please avoid them and call us at 781-272-1212 and hit "0" for Dispatch. — Burlington Police MA (@burlingtonpd) February 7, 2022

