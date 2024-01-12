An emergency response was ongoing in Newbury Thursday night after authorities said they responded to the Parker River in town for a report of a person stuck in a “rapid-moving, high-water current.”

Local police and fire officials in a statement said crews were first dispatched to the area of Forest and River Streets near 6:40 p.m.

Officials said a bystander tried to get into the water to reach the trapped person but could not reach him.

While the bystander was later treated and released from medical care, authorities were still working to find the initial trapped person as of around 9:30 p.m.

Officials said numerous emergency agencies were participating in this water rescue effort and asked community members to avoid the area.

