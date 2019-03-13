Report of man with gun prompts shelter in place at Amherst College

AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - A report of a man with a gun prompted a shelter in place order at Amherst College Wednesday night.

The shelter was lifted about 11:15 p.m. when officials say Amherst police located the individual.

College officials say police were searching the woods south of campus for a person with a gun.

Officials believe the person is not associated with the college.

