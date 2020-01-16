Report of man with gun triggers shelter in place order at Harvard University

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard University ordered a shelter in place on Thursday as authorities investigated a report of a person with a gun near the Smith Campus Center.
The shelter in place was ordered about 3:30 p.m. and lifted about 20 minutes later, according to a post on the Harvard University Twitter page.
The person who triggered the alert has been apprehended and is in police custody.
No additional information was immediately released.
