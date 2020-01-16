Report of man with gun triggers shelter in place order at Harvard University

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard University ordered a shelter in place on Thursday as authorities investigated a report of a person with a gun near the Smith Campus Center.

The shelter in place was ordered about 3:30 p.m. and lifted about 20 minutes later, according to a post on the Harvard University Twitter page.

The person who triggered the alert has been apprehended and is in police custody.

No additional information was immediately released.

Harvard Alert: The individual has been apprehended and is in custody. The shelter in place is lifted. — Harvard University (@Harvard) January 16, 2020

Harvard Alert: HUPD and CPD officers responding to a report of a male with a gun in the area of Smith Campus Center. Shelter in place. If outside go inside a Harvard building. If in a building stay where you are. More information to follow. — Harvard University (@Harvard) January 16, 2020

