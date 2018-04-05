Report of possible active shooter triggers lockdown at Hanscom Air Force Base

BEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - A report of a possible active shooter Thursday morning triggered a lockdown at Hanscom Air Force Base.

At 9:18 a.m., officials say security forces notified the base population of a potential active shooter situation, which resulted in a shelter-in-place order.

Crews investigated the report and issued an all-clear at 9:34 a.m.

The active shooter report and the subsequent lockdown was caused by misidentified equipment being set up in one of the buildings, according to base officials.

No additional details were immediately available.

