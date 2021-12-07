LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A report of a student in possession of a gun prompted a lockdown at a school in Lynn on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to Lynn English High School arrested a juvenile student on charges including threat of a dangerous weapon and possession of alcohol, according to the Lynn Police Department.

An investigation revealed that the student was in possession of an “authentic-looking” toy gun, not a real firearm, police noted.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

