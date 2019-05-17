Report of student with gun prompts lockdown at Lynn school

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A school in Lynn was placed on lockdown Friday morning after one student reported seeing another student with a gun, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a gun seen at KIPP Academy just before 10 a.m. called for a lockdown and swept the building with a K9 unit, according to the Lynn Police Department.

An investigation revealed that there was not a gun seen at the school on Friday but the student in question allegedly admitted to bringing a pellet gun to the school over a week ago.

The pellet gun was later recovered at the student’s home and the lockdown was lifted.

No arrests were made and no charges are being sought.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)