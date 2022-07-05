MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man in New Hampshire was arrested after police said they found a loaded gun and knife in the same vehicle as three unattended children.

Police in Manchester were initially called to a Walmart Monday night over reports of three young children being left alone in a vehicle.

Arriving officers found a locked car that was running and contained an unattended 9-year-old, 1-year-old and 8-month-old. Witnesses claimed the children had been alone for 20 minutes.

Police said a man identified as 27-year-old Tyler Kennedy soon came out of the Walmart and over to the vehicle. Officers then learned that a loaded gun was in the car, along with a knife. Both weapons were in a backpack that the children could apparently access.

Officials found probable cause to arrest Kennedy on three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)