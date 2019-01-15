MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police officer charged with negligent homicide for allegedly striking and killing a pedestrian with her SUV told investigators that she was distracted by a puppy in the vehicle.

The New Haven Register reports that Milford Officer Courtney Bothwell remained free on personal recognizance after a court appearance Monday on charges of negligent homicide, failure to exercise due care to avoid colliding with a pedestrian and distracted driving.

Police say the 28-year-old Bothwell struck and killed Kristin Wilczynski in Hamden on July 20. Wilczynski, a 50-year-old mother of three from North Haven, was in a crosswalk. Bothwell, who was off-duty, stopped at the scene. There was no evidence she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

No lawyer was listed for Bothwell in online court refcords.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)