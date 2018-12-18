Report on child deaths urges better access to day care

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A new report on child deaths at Connecticut day cares says most victims died at illegal home care programs and recommends improving low-income families’ access to legal, high-quality child care.

State Child Advocate Sarah Eagan’s office released the report Tuesday. It examines the deaths of nine infants and toddlers in unlicensed and licensed home care settings between March 2016 and November 2017.

Six of the nine children died in illegal home day cares. One of the six, a 4-month-old, died of a Benadryl overdose and the lead caregiver was sentenced to 30 months in prison for manslaughter.

Three others died natural deaths from medical problems, another died in an accident and the cause of the sixth death remains undetermined.

The report also recommends strengthening efforts to ensure safe sleeping environments for infants.