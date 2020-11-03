Report: Patriots acquire wide receiver in trade with Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Isaiah Ford (84) runs the football, during overtime at an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Begals 38-35. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots on Tuesday reportedly acquired wide receiver Isaiah Ford in a trade with the Miami Dolphins.

Ford, 24, is heading to Foxborough after spending two-and-a-half seasons in South Beach, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

A rare intra-division trade: Dolphins are trading WR Isaiah Ford to the New England Patriots, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2020

It’s not yet clear what the Patriots gave up in exchange for Ford.

In 16 career games with the Dolphins, Ford hauled in 41 passes for 428 yards.

The 2020 NFL trading deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)