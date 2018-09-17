Report: Patriots acquire WR Josh Gordon in trade with Browns

Cleveland Browns receiver Josh Gordon warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Cleveland. The Browns and the Steelers tied at 21-21. (AP Photo/David Richard)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots reportedly acquired wide receiver Josh Gordon in a trade with the Cleveland Browns Monday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Patriots are sending a fifth-round draft pick to Cleveland in exchange for Gordon and a late-round pick.

Trade now agreed to: Patriots are sending Cleveland a 5th-round pick and if Gordon isn't active for 10 games, Patriots get back a late-round pick from Browns, sources tell ESPN. As @rapsheet reported, Patriots were closing in on trade for Gordon.

Trade now official. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2018

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report that the Patriots and Browns were “close to a deal.”

The #Patriots are getting close on a deal for #Browns WR Josh Gordon, source said. Not official yet but headed that way. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2018

Gordon, 27, has dealt with substance abuse issues over the course of his career. The electric playmaker missed the entire 2015 season due to a drug violation and was sidelined for four games in 2016.

The Browns announced their intention to move on from Gordon over the weekend after he reportedly strained his hamstring during a promotional shoot.

Gordon provides the Patriots with a much-needed threat in the vertical passing game and will serve as an additional red zone option for Tom Brady.

New England struggled mightily to move the ball through the air in Sunday’s 31-20 loss in Jacksonville.

Gordon has 180 catches, 3,106 yards and 16 touchdowns in 41 career games.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)