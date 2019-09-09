Report: Patriots add $20M option year to Antonio Brown’s contract

(WHDH) — The New England Patriots have reportedly added an option year onto Antonio Brown’s one-year contract.
The option would pay Brown $20 million in guaranteed money in 2020 if exercised by the Patriots, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
“It was done to help for cap proration purposes this season,” Schefter said in a tweet.
The Patriots signed Brown to a one-year deal worth up $15 million on Saturday after he was released by the Raiders. He was also given a $9 million signing bonus.
Brown could earn $35 million in New England if he returns for a second season.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)