Report: Patriots add $20M option year to Antonio Brown’s contract

(WHDH) — The New England Patriots have reportedly added an option year onto Antonio Brown’s one-year contract.

The option would pay Brown $20 million in guaranteed money in 2020 if exercised by the Patriots, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Patriots added an option year for Antonio Brown in 2020 at $20 million which becomes guaranteed if executed, per source. It was done to help for cap proration purposes this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2019

“It was done to help for cap proration purposes this season,” Schefter said in a tweet.

The Patriots signed Brown to a one-year deal worth up $15 million on Saturday after he was released by the Raiders. He was also given a $9 million signing bonus.

Brown could earn $35 million in New England if he returns for a second season.

