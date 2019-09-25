Report: Patriots add veteran quarterback to roster

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Cody Kessler (2) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have reportedly added a veteran backup quarterback to their roster.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports New England is signing 26-year-old Cody Kessler.

Kessler was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.

He’s since spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles.

In 17 career appearances, Kessler has thrown for 2,215 yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Tom Brady and rookie Jared Stidham are the other two quarterbacks on New England’s roster.

Stidham threw an interception in his first NFL game on Sunday after relieving Tom Brady in a blowout win over the New York Jets.

