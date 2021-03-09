Report: Patriots bring offensive tackle Trent Brown back to Foxboro in trade with Raiders

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have reportedly reacquired offensive tackle Trent Brown in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, almost exactly two years after he departed Foxboro.

The Patriots and Raiders also swapped 2022 draft picks in the deal for Brown, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

Brown flourished into a star with New England after they initially acquired him from the San Francisco 49ers in a trade during the 2018 draft.

In his lone season with the Patriots, Brown anchored the offensive line, starting all 16 regular season games.

Brown agreed to restructure his contract to return to New England on a one-year, $11 million deal, according to Rapoport.

Rapoport also said the Patriots “believe they are getting the best right tackle in the NFL.”

From @GMFB: The #Patriots and #Raiders agreed on a rather large trade, with OT Trent Brown heading back to New England and the teams swapping 2022 picks. Details ⤵ pic.twitter.com/14l0Ue7jeL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2021

