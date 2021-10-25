FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones will undergo surgery on Monday that will reportedly sideline him for the remainder of the season.

Jones is slated to have a procedure done to repair his injured shoulder, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“He’s out for the season, a tough reality for NE’s secondary,” Rapoport said in a tweet.

Jones, a two-time Super Bowl champion, had one interception in six games before he got injured.

Cornerbacks Myles Bryant and Joejuan Williams saw playing time in place of Jones in Sunday’s 54-13 win over the New York Jets.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox