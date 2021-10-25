FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones will undergo surgery on Monday that will reportedly sideline him for the remainder of the season.

Jones is slated to have a procedure done to repair his injured shoulder, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“He’s out for the season, a tough reality for NE’s secondary,” Rapoport said in a tweet.

Jones, a two-time Super Bowl champion, had one interception in six games before he got injured.

Cornerbacks Myles Bryant and Joejuan Williams saw playing time in place of Jones in Sunday’s 54-13 win over the New York Jets.

