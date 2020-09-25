Report: Patriots center David Andrews expected to miss Sunday’s game following thumb surgery

New England Patriots center David Andrews faces reporters in the team's locker room following an NFL football practice, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. The Los Angeles Rams are to play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 53 on Feb. 3, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots starting center David Andrews will likely miss Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders after undergoing thumb surgery, according to a report.

Andrews is expected to miss this week’s game a Gillette Stadium after injuring his right thumb during last week’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks, a source confirmed to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

The veteran center, who anchors New England’s offensive line, could be sidelined “possibly beyond” the Raiders game, the report said.

Andrews had been attempting to snap the football with left hand in practice this week, according to Reiss.

He missed the entire 2019 season after beging diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs.

Hjalte Froholdt will likely get the nod in place of Andrews if he is indeed ruled out.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)