Report: Patriots cut kicker Mike Nugent after just 4 games

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have reportedly cut ties with kicker Mike Nugent less than a month after he was signed to replace the injured Stephen Gostkowski.

Nugent was cut by the Patriots on Tuesday, The MMQB’s Alber Breer reported, citing league sources.

The Patriots are cutting K Mike Nugent, per sources. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 29, 2019

Nugent joined New England in early October after Gostkowski was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending injury.

The 37-year-old kicker was shaky in the four games he kicked in, converting on just five of eight field-goal attempts.

It’s not clear who the Patriots plan to sign as a replacement.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)