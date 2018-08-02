Report: Patriots expected to sign veteran WR Eric Decker

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Eric Decker runs a drill during an NFL football practice Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans are scheduled to play the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday in an AFC wild-card playoff game. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots are reportedly expected to sign veteran wide receiver Eric Decker.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says sources have told him that the team plans to sign Decker to a one-year deal.

The news comes just a couple of days after the 31-year-old reportedly worked out in Foxborough.

Decker has spent time with the Tennessee Titans, New York Jets and Denver Broncos over the course of his eight-year career.

He has 439 career catches, more than 5,800 yards receiving and 53 touchdowns.

New England was left with a need at the receiver position after the team announced the release of Jordan Matthews on Wednesday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)