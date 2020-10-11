Report: Patriots facility shut down after another positive COVID-19 test

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots practice facility is shut down after another positive COVID-19 test, according to reports.

The positive test occurred Sunday morning, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The Pats are slated to take on the Broncos on Monday night.

