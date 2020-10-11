Report: Patriots facility shut down after another positive COVID-19 test

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots practice facility is shut down after another positive COVID-19 test, according to reports.

The positive test occurred Sunday morning, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The Pats are slated to take on the Broncos on Monday night.

Patriots had one new positive test this morning, source tells ESPN. Their building is now shut down while further testing is conducted. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

Patriots’ one positive test this morning now makes it four positive tests over the past eight days. The game vs Denver already had been pushed from Sunday to Monday night, and it now is in question. https://t.co/9ev4woeO4B — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

NFL still plans to play Monday’s Broncos-Patriots game, source tells ESPN. There is further testing this morning in New England, it takes a few hours to get back those results, but as of now the league expects to have more answers later today, with the game played Monday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

