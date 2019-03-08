Report: Patriots finalizing trade to acquire Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots are reportedly finalizing a trade to acquire a talented pass rusher from the Philadelphia Eagles.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Patriots are trading for 33-year-old Michael Bennett, who has tallied 63 sacks in 10 NFL seasons.
New England is expected to send a 2020 fifth-round draft pick to Philadelphia in exchange for Bennett, according to Schefter.
Bennett, a product of Texas A&M, won a Super Bowl as a member of the Seattle Seahawks.
The trade news comes after the Patriots opted not to place their franchise tag on free agent defensive end Trey Flowers.
