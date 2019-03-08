Report: Patriots finalizing trade to acquire Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots are reportedly finalizing a trade to acquire a talented pass rusher from the Philadelphia Eagles.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Patriots are trading for 33-year-old Michael Bennett, who has tallied 63 sacks in 10 NFL seasons.

If the Michael Bennett-to-New-England trade is finalized – and it is expected to be – Patriots and Eagles will swap 5th- and 7th-round picks in the 2020 draft, per a league source. Eagles get a 5th; Pats get Bennett and a 7th. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2019

New England is expected to send a 2020 fifth-round draft pick to Philadelphia in exchange for Bennett, according to Schefter.

Bennett, a product of Texas A&M, won a Super Bowl as a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

The trade news comes after the Patriots opted not to place their franchise tag on free agent defensive end Trey Flowers.

